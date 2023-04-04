50/50 Thursdays
Jeff Davis Parish hosts 4-H Achievement Day

By Joel Bruce
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish 4-H Achievement Day was held at the parish fairgrounds.

Students took part in an opening ceremony, then a quiz bowl, and other educational activities and competitions.

It all culminated in an awards ceremony.

“Today, I had a very good experience with all of my, like all of our parish members,” 9th grader at Elton High Austin Brucchaus said. “I’ve got to meet a lot of new people and even some people I haven’t seen in a couple of years. So I was really excited to do that today.”

“This is our parish-wide achievement day for all of the 4-H members in Jeff Davis Parish to come and compete in different school events and to kind of be rewarded for all of their activities through the year in 4-H,” Assistant 4-H Agent Misti Walker said.

“Excited to be here because it teaches 4-H itself is a good club to be in. It teaches kids responsibility,” 11th grader at Welsh High Molly McNabb said. “It teaches them a lot of life skills and teaches them about livestock and other things.”

Congratulations to all 4-H winners.

