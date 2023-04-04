“I was very dumb”: Woman warns about close call caught on camera during tornado

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Dramatic and potentially deadly moments as video shows a Little Rock couple standing at the door, face-to-face with a tornado.

Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31 when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the city.

“I was very dumb in videotaping it,” she remarked.

Less than 90 seconds after Shaw starts recording, a heart-stopping moment occurred.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised!

“The windows behind us blew out and when it did, it sucked me out,” she said, “I went into the air, but my husband was holding on to me.”

Region 8 News showed the video to Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan to get his reaction.

“She knows the threat is there and the first thing that caught me off guard is her husband standing outside, which is wild,” he explained.

As he watched the video, he pointed out the telltale signs of danger Shaw should have seen.

“This is houses, walls of houses, siding, large pieces of metal, and that right there should have been like hello, this is getting really close,” he said.

Vaughan emphasized during a storm, you need to be in your safe place, not trying to get the next viral video.

It’s something that Shaw agrees with.

“Do not videotape tornadoes. It is not worth the hype. It is dangerous,” she warned.

Shaw added she was cared for by the medical staff at the dentist’s office the video was shot before being taken to the hospital.

Both she and her husband suffered a few cuts and bruises, but they are doing okay.

