Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-210 Westbound is currently down to one lane at the Prien Lake Bridge due to a vehicle accident, according to DOTD.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternate route.

The left lane is now open but the right lane remains blocked I-210 West on the Prien Lake Bridge due to an accident. Congestion is approaching 3 miles. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) April 4, 2023

