Florida man and dog in custody following pursuit through Sabine and Natchitoches parishes

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBELINE, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man and his dog are in custody following a pursuit through Sabine Parish and Natchitoches Parish.

NPSO got a call around 11:52 a.m. on Tuesday (April 4) that the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office was requesting assistance in a motorcycle pursuit on Hwy 6.

NPSO and SPSO followed the driver through Robeline, Hagewood and the I-49 corridor near Parc Natchitoches.

The motorcyclist and his passenger, a dog, turned, traveling westbound at speeds near 100 mph back through the Hagewood community, then Robeline, where he was stopped shortly after in Sabine Parish.

The motorcyclist was from Florida. He was taken into custody without incident. There were no injuries.

The dog was also fine. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Deputies dropped the dog off at Sabine Humane Society for safekeeping until the suspect is released.

Robeline and Louisiana State Police also assisted in the pursuit.

