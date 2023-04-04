50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Lady now appears to back down from wanting Iowa to join LSU in celebration at White House

Kim Mulkey, Dr. Jill Biden, and Caitlin Clark
By Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just one day after First Lady Jill Biden made headlines for saying she wanted the Iowa women’s basketball team to be invited to the White House alongside the LSU women’s basketball team, she appears to be backing down from that idea.

On Tuesday, April 4, her press secretary took to Twitter and posted the following:

There was lots of backlash after the First Lady made remarks on Monday, April 3, during a news conference with Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

“Congratulations to both teams. So, I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we’ll have LSU come. But you know what, I’m going to tell Joe (Biden), I think Iowa should come too. Because they played such a good game, right? So, winners and losers that’s sportsmanship, that’s good sportsmanship,” Dr. Biden said.

LSU’s All-American Forward, Angel Reese took to Twitter, calling the remarks ‘A JOKE.’

President Joe Biden went on Twitter on Tuesday to congratulate the Tigers and men’s champion, UConn.

Thousands of LSU fans made their way into the PMAC on Monday, April 3, to welcome home their 2022-2023 women’s basketball national champions.
The celebration took place inside the PMAC on Monday, April 3.

Congressman Troy Carter released the following statement on Iowa possibly being invited to the White House along with LSU:

