First Lady now appears to back down from wanting Iowa to join LSU in celebration at White House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just one day after First Lady Jill Biden made headlines for saying she wanted the Iowa women’s basketball team to be invited to the White House alongside the LSU women’s basketball team, she appears to be backing down from that idea.

On Tuesday, April 4, her press secretary took to Twitter and posted the following:

Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House. — Vanessa Valdivia (@vvaldivia46) April 4, 2023

There was lots of backlash after the First Lady made remarks on Monday, April 3, during a news conference with Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

“Congratulations to both teams. So, I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we’ll have LSU come. But you know what, I’m going to tell Joe (Biden), I think Iowa should come too. Because they played such a good game, right? So, winners and losers that’s sportsmanship, that’s good sportsmanship,” Dr. Biden said.

LSU’s All-American Forward, Angel Reese took to Twitter, calling the remarks ‘A JOKE.’

President Joe Biden went on Twitter on Tuesday to congratulate the Tigers and men’s champion, UConn.

We can all learn a lot from watching these champions compete — and I look forward to welcoming them at each of their White House visits. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 4, 2023

RELATED STORIES:

Thousands of LSU fans made their way into the PMAC on Monday, April 3, to welcome home their 2022-2023 women’s basketball national champions.

The celebration took place inside the PMAC on Monday, April 3.

Congressman Troy Carter released the following statement on Iowa possibly being invited to the White House along with LSU:

“​Louisiana State University’s Women’s Basketball team won the 2023 NCAA Basketball championship and should enjoy their historic victory singularly. ​“With no disrespect to the outstanding players from Iowa, they did not win. The exceptional Louisiana Tigers are the indisputable winners of the championship, and this win is theirs and theirs alone. An invitation to the Iowa team would be at the expense of our Louisiana athletes. I know the First Lady meant no harm by commenting that the University of Iowa should also be invited to the White House, but her remark was an unintentional slight to the ladies of LSU and the citizens of Louisiana. I am respectfully requesting that these Louisiana champions enjoy the winner’s circle alone.”

In #LA05, we’re proud of Tangipahoa Parish’s own, Coach @KimMulkey, and all that @LSUwbkb accomplished.



Coach — if the @WhiteHouse insists on making you share the championship visit, we would be honored to celebrate your team at the Capitol!https://t.co/17f7IUvDJa — Congresswoman Julia Letlow (@RepJuliaLetlow) April 4, 2023

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.