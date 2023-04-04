50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy today ahead of rain chances returning Wednesday through Saturday

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southerly winds increase through the day, at times gusting 35 to 40 mph this afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon through Wednesday morning for all of Southwest Louisiana.

Clouds remain thick through the day, but rain chances are near zero. Despite those clouds rain chances remain near zero through the day and tonight.

We start to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms late tomorrow afternoon with some heavier rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the front moves in and stalls out over the area.

The wet weather pattern remains locked in place Thursday and Friday with the front finally beginning to move out on Saturday but not before we see more rain and storms through the first half of the day.

All said, a whopping 2 to 5 inches of rain will be possible with the northwestern portions of the viewing area likely on the higher side of that forecast. The good news is that severe weather is not anticipated.

We get to salvage our Easter weekend though as the rain exits by the second half of Saturday and Easter Sunday looks drier all day despite some clouds. Highs on Easter Sunday top out in the upper 70s!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy today, then a soggy stretch of weather ahead this week
Wade's Monday Nightcast Forecast: Warm and windy Tuesday
Wade's Monday Nightcast Forecast: Warm and windy Tuesday
Wade's Monday Forecast: Rain on the way in a few days...
Wade's Monday Forecast: Rain on the way in a few days...
First Alert Forecast: Warm and windy through tomorrow, rain on the way for the back half of the...
First Alert Forecast: Warm and windy through tomorrow, rain on the way for the back half of the week.