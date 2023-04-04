FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy today ahead of rain chances returning Wednesday through Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southerly winds increase through the day, at times gusting 35 to 40 mph this afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon through Wednesday morning for all of Southwest Louisiana.

Clouds remain thick through the day, but rain chances are near zero. Despite those clouds rain chances remain near zero through the day and tonight.

We start to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms late tomorrow afternoon with some heavier rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the front moves in and stalls out over the area.

The wet weather pattern remains locked in place Thursday and Friday with the front finally beginning to move out on Saturday but not before we see more rain and storms through the first half of the day.

All said, a whopping 2 to 5 inches of rain will be possible with the northwestern portions of the viewing area likely on the higher side of that forecast. The good news is that severe weather is not anticipated.

We get to salvage our Easter weekend though as the rain exits by the second half of Saturday and Easter Sunday looks drier all day despite some clouds. Highs on Easter Sunday top out in the upper 70s!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

