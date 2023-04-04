FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing Wednesday through Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southerly winds will be continuing through the night with thick cloud cover across SWLA, gusting at times up to 30 mph. A wind advisory is in effect until 8:00 AM Wednesday morning for all parishes.

Winds overnight (KPLC)

Despite prevailing cloud cover, rain and fog chances will remain low overnight through Wednesday morning thanks to the wind, as a cold front makes its approach from the northwest with overnight temperatures only reaching the mid to low 70′s. The northern parishes will start to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms front the front moving in by midday, reaching further south by the late afternoon. Temperatures for the day are still expected to top out in the low 80′s. We’ll some widespread heavier rain Wednesday night into Thursday as the front is set to stall out over the area.

Front arrival tomorrow (KPLC)

A rainy weather pattern will remain in place Thursday and Friday as several disturbances move over the area near the stalled front. Current rain totals are predicted to be a sizable 2 to 5 inches of rain with the northwestern portions of our area seeing the higher amounts. Fortunately, the rain will be the main concern as severe weather is not currently anticipated, the only nearby risk will be for Wednesday and although low, should stay north of our viewing area.

Front lingering till the weekend (KPLC)

The front finally pushes out later Saturday with some lingering rain chances for the first half of the day. The ground will get a chance to dry up for some of Easter weekend as Easter Sunday look to stay drier all day with some clouds remaining. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70′s hopefully making for a pleasant and sunny afternoon.

-Meteorologist Joseph En

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.