50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Doctor sentenced after writing ‘medically unnecessary’ prescriptions for drugs

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge doctor has been sentenced after evidence at trial revealed he wrote “medically unnecessary” prescriptions for large amounts of opioids, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Randy J. Lamartiniere, 64, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. Authorities said he was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release after getting out of prison.

RELATED: Baton Rouge doctor arrested, accused of prescribing drugs while under suspension

Lamartiniere was convicted for distribution of controlled substances by a physician, authorities said.

“This prosecution and the lengthy prison sentence imposed today should serve as a reminder of the Department of Justice’s firm commitment to fighting opioid diversion and a warning to those who would traffic and illegally dispense dangerous opioids in our community,” said U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr. “The investigation and federal criminal prosecution have taken several years, but our commitment to this cause has never wavered. I want to thank the great work and dedication of all of the law enforcement agents and investigators who contributed to this successful prosecution and the prosecutors in this office whose work helped lead to today’s result.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that at the end of Lamartiniere’s “doctor’s visits,” he would typically issue prescriptions for Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone. Lamartiniere’s fee typically ranged from $100 to $300 per visit, and he did not accept any form of health insurance for the visits, authorities said.

“As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard, as we should be,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. “The same applies to doctors and other medical professionals. Lamartiniere betrayed the trust of his patients, and he abused his authority. His arrest and conviction are continued steps to fight the war on drugs.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Wind gusts 30-40 mph this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy today ahead of rain chances returning Wednesday through Saturday
DeRidder installing street signs to improve awareness of autistic children at play
DeRidder installing street signs to improve awareness of children with autism at play
Sulphur chapter organization works to build beds for children in need.
Community members in Sulphur work to give beds to children in need
A missing Singer man has been found safe
Silver Alert canceled: 81-year-old Singer man found safe