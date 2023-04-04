DeRidder installing street signs to improve awareness of children with autism at play

DeRidder installing street signs to improve awareness of autistic children at play
DeRidder installing street signs to improve awareness of autistic children at play(DeRidder Police Department)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Parents and guardians of children with autism can now fill out an application requesting a “Slow Down - Autistic Child At Play” sign be placed on their residential street in DeRidder.

The purpose of the signs is to alert drivers of children with autism who live and play in the area and may not recognize the danger of oncoming traffic. The new signs will not change the speed limit or rules of the road.

DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton said the idea was presented by a local parent and is something being done across the country.

Clanton said the street signs are part of a new program to help keep children safe.

The city of DeRidder is announcing this new program during Autism Awareness Month, which the Autism Society celebrates in April. The United Nations officially observes April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day.

Conditions for installment of a “Slow Down - Autistic Child at Play” sign include:

  • The child with autism is under the age of 18
  • The speed limit of the city street is 35 mph or less
  • The street is residential in nature
  • The address must be the primary residence of the child with autism

For more information, contact Janet Vincent at 337-462-8900, or jvincent@cityofderidder.org.

