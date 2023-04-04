School board creates mission to enhance literacy skills

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is stepping up its efforts to make sure students are on track.

CPSB is on a mission to enhance literacy skills and play catch-up for students who may have fallen behind during hectic years of a pandemic and storms.

Reading is the foundation for all learning as it’s an important skill to develop, especially in a student’s formative years of elementary school. It sets students up for educational success.

“It’s [reading] in everything you do,” Willona Jackson with CPSB said. “If you can really have that strong foundation in literacy then we know it can help you in so many other avenues.”

Jackson is the supervisor for special projects for the school board, where reading is a top priority.

“Unfortunately, with the pandemic and the hurricanes there’s what’s called learning loss,” she said.

Now, there’s some catching up to do.

CPSB introduced its district-wide project, mission literacy.

“We have looked at our own data and we’ve seen that it’s a need,” Jackson said. “So, with the literacy project, it’s two-fold; it’s aligning to our state department, but it’s also with our students are needing support in when we look at our literacy instruction.”

Jackson explained the mission goes beyond the classroom. The school board is holding events to get the whole family involved, like monthly literacy nights at different elementary schools around the parish.

“It takes a village. Everyone has a part in supporting students in their literacy efforts and strengthening their literacy outcome,” Jackson said.

The next literacy night will be on May 2. The school hosting the next literacy night has not yet been announced. CPSB draws the name for the host school from a hat, at random picking an elementary school in the parish.

Literacy nights are for students in pre-k to 5th grade.

