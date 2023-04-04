Community members in Sulphur work to give beds to children in need

Sulphur, LA - A good night of sleep can be crucial for everything from school performance to mental heath, and a community organization in Sulphur is working to make sure every child has a bed to sleep in.

The chapter is a part of the nationwide organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which gives beds to those in need and donates twin-size or bunk beds to kids. The beds come with a brand-new mattress, comforter, sheets and pillow.

With more than 270 chapters nation-wide, the organization has spread across the United States and landed in Sulphur.

The Sulphur chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace began in 2019 and is still working hard to build the amount of beds needed in the Calcasieu Parish and Hackberry region. Once a month, the chapter holds public “building days,” where anyone can come out, grab a mallet, and join in on assembly line.

Paul Warner is the chapter president and said they are here to help children, and in an hour, they can build around 10 beds.

“Our mission is quite simple; it’s to provide beds to children that do not have one to sleep in, and that’s all we do, is give the beds free of charge,” said Warner.

He said anyone who has children sleeping on the floor, or sofa, can go online and apply.

“We bring the bedframe, mattress, pillow and all the bedding so the child has a complete bed to go to bed in at night,” said Warner.

Delivery coordinator Mike Granger said they have a need for volunteers, especially when it comes to dropping off and delivering the beds to families.

Granger said they are still working on delivering the beds they’ve had built since February to families, and the extra hands of volunteers could go a long way.

“We have had numerous calls from families to let us know the impact it has on their children being able to sleep in a bed instead of in the floor,” said Granger.

For more information on how you can apply to volunteer or to donate you can call (844)432-2337 or email paul.warner@shpbeds.org

