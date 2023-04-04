Caitlyn Clark responds to controversy surrounding Angel Reese

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Iowa Guard Caitlyn Clark addressed the controversy surrounding LSU star Angel Reese taunting her in the National Championship game.

Angel Reese received backlash on social media for waving her hand back and forth in front of her face at Clark, a taunt made famous by WWE superstar John Cena, and pointing to her ring finger.

But earlier today on ESPN, Clark stood up for Reese saying the backlash the LSU star received was unwarranted.

“I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all, you know, no matter which way it goes you know she should never be criticized for what she did,” Clark said. “You know, I’m just one that competes, and she competed so, I think everyone knew there was going to be a little trash talk in the entire tournament, it’s not just me and Angel.”

Clark also addressed First Lady Jill Biden proposing both LSU and Iowa visit the White House.

“I don’t think runner-ups usually go to the White House. I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them,” she said.

In a Twitter post, Angel Reese called Jill Biden’s proposal “a joke”.

Reese said at the press conference following the title game that the criticism she is receiving is a double standard, with racist undertones, due to Clark receiving no backlash for doing the same taunts in Iowa’s semifinal game against South Carolina.

“I’m too hood, I’m too ghetto, y’all told me that all year,” Reese said. “But when other people do it y’all don’t say nothing.”

She continued defending her actions saying in part that she is representing black women.

“So this is for the girls who look like me, that are going to speak up for what they believe in, that’s unapologetically you,” Reese said. “That’s what I did on the court tonight. It was bigger than me tonight.”

A celebration for LSU will occur on Wednesday, April 5.

