50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Boil advisory lifted for parts of rural Merryville

(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish rescinded their boil advisories for Waterworks District No. 5 as of April 4.

The Louisiana Department of Health has tested water samples and declared the water supply system to be safe for certain areas.

The areas in Waterworks District No. 5 where the boil advisories were rescinded are residences from Hoosier Creek headed north to Merryville city limits along HWY 389, and residences from the water system located at 3189 HWY 389, Merryville, headed south.

The town of Merryville boil advisory is still active as of April 4. This advisory area includes Henry, Brown, and South streets, as well as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, South 5th, and 6th streets north of the railroad tracks to Merryville City limits.

For questions, contact Jennifer Carroll at 337-825-8740.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31, when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman sucked out of building by Little Rock tornado
Randy Lamartiniere
Doctor sentenced after writing ‘medically unnecessary’ prescriptions for drugs
Wind gusts 30-40 mph this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy today ahead of rain chances returning Wednesday through Saturday
DeRidder installing street signs to improve awareness of autistic children at play
DeRidder installing street signs to improve awareness of children with autism at play