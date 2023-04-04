Boil advisory lifted for parts of rural Merryville

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish rescinded their boil advisories for Waterworks District No. 5 as of April 4.

The Louisiana Department of Health has tested water samples and declared the water supply system to be safe for certain areas.

The areas in Waterworks District No. 5 where the boil advisories were rescinded are residences from Hoosier Creek headed north to Merryville city limits along HWY 389, and residences from the water system located at 3189 HWY 389, Merryville, headed south.

The town of Merryville boil advisory is still active as of April 4. This advisory area includes Henry, Brown, and South streets, as well as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, South 5th, and 6th streets north of the railroad tracks to Merryville City limits.

For questions, contact Jennifer Carroll at 337-825-8740.

