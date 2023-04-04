Authorities searching for missing 81-year-old Singer man

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Singer, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Singer man.

Willie Conner, 81, was last seen driving a 2011 grey Nissan Titan truck. It was possibly last spotted near the Elton community around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, April 3.

There have been unconfirmed reports that Conner was found last night but the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently still listing him as missing.

Authorities ask anyone who may have information on Conner’s whereabouts to please contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

SWLA Arrest Report - April 3, 2023