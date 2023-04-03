SWLA Arrest Report - April 2, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 2, 2023.

Francisco Javier Cervantes-Gonzalez, 40, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; federal detainer.

Henry Lee McClelland Jr., 33, Sulphur: Contempt of court; bicycles must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael Lamont Jack, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; contempt of court; domestic abuse; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; aggravated assault; cruelty to juveniles; property damage under $1,000; threatening a public official; disturbing the peace.

Dealin Sloan Carpenter, 27, Vinton: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Desmond Lamar General, 37, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; aggravated flight from an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Haley Dawn Lemonia, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Corte Edward Leonard, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; property damage under $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.