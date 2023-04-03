50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - April 2, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 2, 2023.

Francisco Javier Cervantes-Gonzalez, 40, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; federal detainer.

Henry Lee McClelland Jr., 33, Sulphur: Contempt of court; bicycles must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael Lamont Jack, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; contempt of court; domestic abuse; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; aggravated assault; cruelty to juveniles; property damage under $1,000; threatening a public official; disturbing the peace.

Dealin Sloan Carpenter, 27, Vinton: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Desmond Lamar General, 37, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; aggravated flight from an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Haley Dawn Lemonia, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Corte Edward Leonard, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; property damage under $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm start to the week before a rainy pattern starts
Christians witness re-enactment of the Stages of the Cross on Palm Sunday
Christians witness re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross on Palm Sunday
Live stations of the cross
live stations of the cross
Lake Charles community members gather for community justice meeting
Lake Charles community members gather for community justice meeting