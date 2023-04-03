Seven Slot Society to collect toy donations in Buddy Russ’ memory

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Seven Slot Society of SWLA is holding a toy drive Monday and Tuesday in honor of radio personality “Buddy Russ” Conrad.

Conrad passed away from cancer Friday.

Visitation will be held at Trinity Baptist Church from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 3, and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the Seven Slot Society of SWLA asks that new, unwrapped toys be donated to Westlake nonprofit Brennan’s Blessings.

Toys can be dropped off in the foyer at Trinity or at the Deep South Productions box truck, which will be parked at St. Luke-Simpson Church next door to Trinity during the visitations and service.

