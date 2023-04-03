50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Seven Slot Society to collect toy donations in Buddy Russ’ memory

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Seven Slot Society of SWLA is holding a toy drive Monday and Tuesday in honor of radio personality “Buddy Russ” Conrad.

Conrad passed away from cancer Friday.

Visitation will be held at Trinity Baptist Church from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 3, and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the Seven Slot Society of SWLA asks that new, unwrapped toys be donated to Westlake nonprofit Brennan’s Blessings.

Toys can be dropped off in the foyer at Trinity or at the Deep South Productions box truck, which will be parked at St. Luke-Simpson Church next door to Trinity during the visitations and service.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Louisiana Oil and Gas Association founder passes away
Louisiana Oil and Gas Association founder passes away
Christians witness re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross on Palm Sunday
Christians witness re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross on Palm Sunday
Christians witness re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross on Palm Sunday
Christians witness re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross on Palm Sunday
Trebor Hendrix (left) and Omar Martinez (right)
Both drivers arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49