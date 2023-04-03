No. 6 LSU advances to NCAA semifinals after dramatic finish

DENVER (WAFB) - The season continues for No. 6 LSU after the Tigers placed second in the NCAA Regional Final in Denver on Sunday, April 2.

LSU won a tiebreaker with No. 4 Michigan to advance to the semifinals.

The top two teams from the Regional Final advanced to the NCAA Semifinals and No. 14 Denver secured its spot with a score of 197.875.

No. 6 LSU and No. 3 Michigan were tied for first place at 148.325 after the first three rotations and after the final rotation, the Tigers and Wolverines were tied for second place at 197.750.

It came down to a tiebreaker to determine the second team and LSU won that tiebreaker.

LSU will head to Fort Worth, Texas, to compete in the NCAA Semifinals, which begin on Thursday, April 13.

