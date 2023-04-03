McNeese Softball riding high after four win week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls softball team is coming off of a 4-0 week where they beat Sam Houston, and then swept Lamar in a three-game series.

As the home stretch of the regular season is approaching, head coach of the Cowgirls James Landreneau, believes his team is beginning to find some consistency and depth in their lineup.

“You’re starting to see a different person kind of stepping up every week with some numbers, Torres has been consistent, but you’re seeing, you know, Reese Reyna swinging well and (Rylie) Bouvier swinging it well, and we’re starting to get some depth in the lineup and that’s where we’re seeing the maturity as everybody is just kind of figuring out the role they have on this team,” coach Landreneau said. “What we did this weekend was we situationally hit better than we have been and that that’s been a difference in the offense as of late and we’re flipping over that lineup a little bit more.”

Coming off the strong week, the Cowgirls swept Southland Conference honors as Whitney Tate won Pitcher of the Week as she produced a 0.47 ERA, two shutouts, and only allowed eight hits in 15 innings on the week, and Christine Moreno won Hitter of the week as she was 7/13 with four RBIs, one double, and one home run against Lamar.

Even with the success of a seven-game win streak, coach Landreneau understands there is still work to be done as the team prepares to take on Louisiana-Lafayette for the third time this season.

“It’s a long season, you can’t celebrate the first part of a marathon before it ends, and we all know that so we are starting to put some good things together and I want to make sure our kids, you know, get the do credit because they’re working extremely hard, but there’s a lot to improve on,” said Landreneau. “I’ve been on the good side of this start and the bad side of starts and you treat them all the same, you have to keep it to one day at a time, and keep moving forward to do the best you can to prepare your team for the future.”

The Cowgirls will be back in action Tuesday as they will take on UL-Lafayette at home, with the game set to start at 6:00 pm, before welcoming Northwestern State to Cowgirl Diamond this weekend.

