50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU fans celebrate National Championship Lady Tiger win

LSU Lady Tiger fans celebrate the National Championship win in New Orleans.
LSU Lady Tiger fans celebrate the National Championship win in New Orleans.(WVUE)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lady Tiger fans packed bars across New Orleans for the NCAA Championship game.

Eyes were glued to the big screens, but when the final buzzer sounded, the celebrations began.

Still, some couldn’t take their eyes off the sideline.

“Kim Mulkey was just all I was watching. I’m just so happy for her,” said an LSU alum. “It’s only her second year at LSU and she’s such an icon for women in basketball.”

Mulkey’s coaching and her closet have been the talk of the season. She dazzled the crowd in a tiger-striped sequined pantsuit for the Championship.

“I need it for Mardi Gras next year. Matter of fact, maybe I need it for the first home game next year,” said a fan.

“She’s always so stylish!” added another. “I’m jealous.”

Fans say the team walked the walk, but they had some fears about the competition-- namely Iowa’s star player, Caitlyn Clark

“When Caitlyn was hitting those threes, I was like, ‘Woo, girl! Whew child,’ but I knew they got it,” said a New Orleans native. “I knew they had it from the moment they started.”

Some carried confidence in the team before the final buzzer.

“I’m not worried at all,” said a fan. “This is the whole ball of wax. This is in the history books already!”

Riding the winner’s high, others are already looking to next season’s success.

“This is just the first one of many more coming!” said a fan.

One man says he’s been waiting for a moment like this for his whole life.

“This is a dream come true for a little boy that grew up going to the games at Tiger Stadium,” he said. “A dream come true!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

LSU players celebrate a last second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Hot-shooting Tigers defeat Iowa, as LSU captures first National Championship
LSU head coach Jay Clark
No. 6 LSU advances to NCAA semifinals after dramatic finish
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU wins first NCAA championship, beating Iowa 102-85
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, Tigers talk about facing Iowa in National Championship