LSU announces National Championship parade and celebration details
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced the details of a parade and celebration for the National Championship Lady Tigers.
RELATED: LSU fans welcome home the champs
According to the university, the parade and a celebration will take place Wednesday, April 5. The university said the parade will be at 6:30 p.m., while the celebration at the PMAC will get underway at 7 p.m.
Additional details about the parade route have not yet been released.
The Lady Tigers took down the Iowa Hawkeyes Sunday, April 2, 102-85, which was a championship game scoring record.
RELATED: Hot-shooting Tigers defeat Iowa, as LSU captures first National Championship
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.