Louisiana Oil and Gas Association founder passes away

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Don Briggs, the founder of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association (LOGA), has died. He was 82 years old.

His death was announced by the Briggs family in a Facebook post.

Briggs was a Lafayette resident for over 40 years and graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1964.

Founding LOGA in 1992, Briggs sought to make Louisiana a state where the oil and gas industry can prosper and enjoy the fruits of its hard work and at the same time be in harmony with the environment and state government.

President of LOGA, Mike Moncla, released this statement:

Louisiana has lost a giant. Don Briggs was a titan in Louisiana’s oil and gas industry for over 50 years. Aside from starting LOGA from the ground up, Don was a dedicated father, a devoted husband, and a fierce friend to so many. Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted by the fact that Don is strolling down the streets of gold in Heaven with Jesus today. We wish to extend the Briggs family our most heartfelt condolences.

