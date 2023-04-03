Lake Charles community members gather for community justice meeting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several groups met to inform voters of criminal justice issues going before the legislature in the upcoming session.

Unanimous jury, the death penalty, solitary confinement for juveniles, and life without parole were some of the issues discussed at the meeting.

Rev. J.L. Franklin told 7News he is grateful the supreme court voted juries must be unanimous but there is more work to be done.

“Still, 1500 people who are still incarcerated because of unconstitutional jurors,” Franklin said. “So again, we’re trying to push the needle to get them to have due process and a fair trial.”

Every year Louisiana spends over 7 million dollars on the death penalty, yet no one has been executed since 2010.

”A 2008 Loyola University study found that between 2008 and 2017, Louisiana spent an average of at least $15 million total on the criminal justice cost per year to maintain the capital punishment system,” Joia Thorton with the Faith Leaders of Color Coalition said.

In 2016, only 24% of Louisiana voters thought the death penalty was an appropriate punishment for violent crimes.

“It is also racist,” Thorton said. “Black suspects in Louisiana, the cases where the victims were whites, the death penalty was sought 8 times more likely than if the victim was black.”

According to Voice of the Experienced, 4200 companies use incarcerated people for free labor.

“Doctor King said injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, so it’s very important that everybody you know where there’s justice, that justice prevails for everyone,” Franklin said.

