Flamethrowers band to play at McNeese

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The “Flamethrowers Rock Through the ages” will be held at the F.G. Bulber Auditorium on the McNeese State University campus.

The event will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. A nine-piece band will fill the stage.

The cost of admission is $20 for the public and $10 for students 17 and under at McNeese Banners or the door. It is free to all McNeese and SOWELA students.

Admission is free for military personnel, first responders, educators and anyone over 80 years old and children under 12 which is made possible by longtime Banners benefactor Reed Mendelson.

