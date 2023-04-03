FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy weather continues for at least one more day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We will remain in a warm and humid weather pattern for at least another 24 to 36 hours, but a cold front arrives later this week bringing major changes. For now, though temperatures will likely remain in the 70s for morning lows on Tuesday. During the day we will see a lot of clouds but little chance of rain, despite the clouds our afternoon highs will climb into the low 80s. Windy conditions will continue through Tuesday with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph likely.

The cold front will approach our area Wednesday, and this will cause some scattered showers and thunderstorms to begin over our area. There is uncertainty regarding the extent of the coverage of the rain and for that reason I am leaving the rain chance at 40%. No doubt the greatest chance of rain will be in areas farther north. The uncertainty in the forecast is due to the likelihood of the front stalling in our area, where this occurs will mean the difference in higher rain rates and a difference in temperatures too.

The forecast through Saturday has a high degree of uncertainty as discussed above, but rain will be likely most of those days. For now, I am splitting the difference between the various models and leaning toward the trends of what has happened over the last few weeks. With that said, rain chances will be 40% Thursday, then 60% Friday, back to 40% Saturday. Rainfall amounts could reach 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible; considering how dry we are this should not cause major problems. But if too much rain falls in a short amount of time in an urban area that could cause street flooding. Temperatures will likely be cooler with clouds and rain, though I did not go as extreme as some of the models.

By Sunday the impacts of the stalled front will decrease and with that our rain chances will decrease to 20%. With that we will also be warmer with highs back to near 80 degrees.

Next week we will likely begin on a dry note, and even more uncertainty exists around the possibility of yet another cold front early next week.

