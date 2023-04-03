50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy today and tomorrow, wet week ahead past Tuesday.

By Joseph Enk
Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kicking off the week this morning we have another warm day across SWLA with lows in the 70′s. There is some patchy areas of fog developing with all the humidity and mild winds, so give yourself a few extra minutes as you head out the door this morning. Clouds this morning will give way to some sunshine by the afternoon with highs topping out in the 80s. Rain chances remain minimal today and tomorrow even with returning cloud cover.

Afternoon highs
Afternoon highs(KPLC)

Tuesday is shaping up to be windier than today, with strong southerly winds gusting between 35 and 40 mph tomorrow ahead of a cold front that is set to arrive by Wednesday. Even with the cloud cover, temperatures will stay warm with the southerly winds, again topping out in the low 80′s.

Tuesday wind
Tuesday wind(KPLC)

Wednesday’s front brings the first higher rain chances this week and sets off a stretch of very rainy days ahead for not only Wednesday, but also for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This front will stall out, bringing multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms across Southwest Louisiana through the Easter weekend as several upper level disturbances move over the south. Currently, the severe weather threat remains marginal. Some models are indicating that our area could see rain totals anywhere between 3 and 5 inches Wednesday through Sunday.

Mid-week frontal arrival
Mid-week frontal arrival(KPLC)

Currently, it looks like the worst of the weather will be moving out by Sunday, leaving fewer showers to deal with by the second half of the weekend. A few days will also feature slightly cooler temperatures with rain, but we won’t be needing any heavy coats this week, but plenty of raincoats!

