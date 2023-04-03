50/50 Thursdays
Christians witness re-enactment of the Stages of the Cross on Palm Sunday

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a piece of history and for Christians, a symbol of eternal life. The crucifixion of Jesus Christ was re-enacted by Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.

The 14 Stations of the Cross illustrate the timeline from when Jesus was condemned to death up until when he was laid to rest in the tomb.

“What he did was to save our souls and hopefully save our lives through the years and make us better people as we go on through life,” actor Phillip Guzzino said.

Phillip Guzzino played the role of High Priest Joseph Ben Caiaphas in the re-enactment.

In the Bible, Caiaphas organized the plot to kill Jesus.

Guzzino said re-enactments of the crucifixion are important for new generations of Christians.

“I think it helps the kids and younger people in our generation understand what really happened back then and you can feel it when you’re out here, it’s not just a play,” he said.

Capturing the emotion of viewers, it showed the brutality Jesus faced on the day he was nailed to the cross.

“That’s what it’s here for is to make everybody feel the pain and feel what happened,” Guzzino said. As true as it was and unfortunate as it was, it had to happen for our lives to be better in the years to come,” Guzzino said.

Guzzino said holding this event on Palm Sunday begins Holy Week with a reminder of the sacrifice Jesus made ahead of his resurrection.

“I think at that point we, now we feel this, we see this re-enactment and we know what’s going to happen that day and why it happened” Guzzino said.

Holy Week has now begun and will round out with Holy Thursday and Good Friday as we head into Easter next weekend.

