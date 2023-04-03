Both drivers arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Both drivers involved have been arrested after a road rage incident between two truck drivers was caught on camera.

On Monday, April 3, Trebor Hendrix, 30, of Grand Prairie, Texas, turned himself in Monday morning, officials with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office report. Hendrix is charged with reckless operation and aggravated obstruction of a highway.

According to DPSO, 43-year-old Omar Berrios Martinez was arrested March 29. He was booked into the DeSoto Detention Center on one count each of reckless operation with no accident and aggravated obstruction of a highway (felony). And his semi-truck was towed.

Trebor Hendrix (left) and Omar Martinez (right) (DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

Martinez is one of the drivers who caused a commotion on I-49 near the Stonewall exit.

On March 28, Martinez and Hendrix went back and forth attempting to run each other off the road. Eventually, the 18-wheelers pulled over and after a few moments, one truck drove away.