Beaumont woman sentenced for child sex trafficking

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Beaumont woman was sentenced in Calcasieu Parish on child sex trafficking charges stemming from a Louisiana State Police investigation in 2019.

Amber N. Manning, 39, of Beaumont pled guilty as charged on April 3, 2023, to trafficking of children for sexual purposes, pornography involving juveniles, and two counts of promoting prostitution. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Manning will be required to register as a sex offender upon her release.

Manning was arrested in 2019 at a local casino.

