50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Beaumont woman sentenced for child sex trafficking

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Beaumont woman was sentenced in Calcasieu Parish on child sex trafficking charges stemming from a Louisiana State Police investigation in 2019.

Amber N. Manning, 39, of Beaumont pled guilty as charged on April 3, 2023, to trafficking of children for sexual purposes, pornography involving juveniles, and two counts of promoting prostitution. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Manning will be required to register as a sex offender upon her release.

Manning was arrested in 2019 at a local casino.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Louisiana Oil and Gas Association founder passes away
Louisiana Oil and Gas Association founder passes away
Christians witness re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross on Palm Sunday
Christians witness re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross on Palm Sunday
Christians witness re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross on Palm Sunday
Christians witness re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross on Palm Sunday
Seven Slot Society to collect toy donations in Buddy Russ’ memory