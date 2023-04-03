14-year-old Sam Houston High School student arrested for threats

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Sam Houston High School student has been arrested after being accused of threatening to blow up the school, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were notified about the incident around 2 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023.

During their investigation, deputies say they learned a 14-year-old boy had said he was going to blow up the school. The boy was interviewed, arrested, and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for terrorizing.

