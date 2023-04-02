50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - April 1, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 1, 2023.

April Lashan Sterling, 35, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

James Anthony Tracy, 59, Stevensville, MT: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Elizabeth Dawn Hext, 37, DeQuincy: Two counts of domestic abuse battery; intentional use of force with dangerous weapon; aggravated battery; simple battery of the infirm; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Jason Oda Soileau, 47, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; simple burglary.

Kenneth Ray Dugar, 51, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; 2nd.

Charmone Carman Walker, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment; false imprisonment.

Danny Lee Wilfred, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; strangulation; theft less than $1,000.

Teneeshia Monique Powell, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Michael Andrew Thomas, 56, Lake Charles: Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Marlaina Lynn Key, 23, Bell City: Violations of protective orders; telephone communications/improper language/harassment.

Jeremiah Louis Claud Guillory, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Desiree Andrea Harrison, 25, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule I narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed; view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited; instate detainer.

Aaron Willie Williams, 55, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.

Keon Marquez Overstreet, 40, Lake Charles: No turn signals; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; driving on divided highways; painted centerline; no seat belt; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense.

Jonathan Jerel Bennett, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; direct contempt of court.

David Jerome Stout, 38, Lake Charles: Failure to possess the required license for home improvements, residential construction required by applicable state, municipal statute.

Michael Wayne Jackson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

