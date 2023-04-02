Radio personality Russ Conrad remembered after losing his battle to cancer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lovingly known as ‘Buddy Russ’ from Gator 99.5, Russ Conrad left a mark on everyone he met.

“Russ is a ray of sunshine in human form,” Lauren Westmoreland said. “Anybody who met him walked away a changed person.”

Westmoreland is the vehicle coordinator of ‘Touch a Truck’ and was a friend of Russ. She helped organize a blood drive to support him during his hard times.

“Russ was ecstatic when I told him that we were going to have Lifeshare out at Touch a Truck and that we would be having a blood drive and that I wanted to dedicate it to him,” he said.

Unfortunately, Russ lost his hard-fought battle with cancer and the blood drive would now go on to support his family instead.

Westmoreland said Russ always had a passion for helping people.

“It says a lot about Russ that he was battling cancer yet still the one thing that was most important to him was to give back, all he wanted to do was support the blood banks that have been supporting him,” Westmoreland said.

When Russ wasn’t at the radio station, he was always active in his community and participating in charity events, it shows the type of man Russ Conrad was.

“We are all so used to him being the light in every room and the uniting force that brings our entire community together,” Westmoreland said.

Russ’ life may have been cut short but what he did for his community and the people he loved will never be forgotten.

Lifeshare said blood collected will be given to local hospitals, while the Conrad family will benefit monetarily from each unit of blood donated.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.