Orange Grove Cemetery cleaned up by the community

By Emma Oertling
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When our loved ones pass, we hope to maintain their burial site in honor of their memory.

Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery received the first of many clean-ups that the Avenue of Flags will be doing.

While the organization put on the clean-up, members of the community were welcome to come help preserve this important site.

“You wouldn’t believe how many people drive through here and come see their family members out in the cemetery. So we’re trying to do all that we can to make this place as beautiful as we can for all the families to be able to come and enjoy coming to see their loved ones,” Avenue of Flags director Ted Harless said.

If want to assist in the next clean-up, there will be another chance to help on July 8.

