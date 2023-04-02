50/50 Thursdays
Hot shooting Tigers defeat Iowa as LSU captures first National Championship

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DALLAS (WAFB) - The hot shooting LSU Tigers have made history as they captured their first National Championship with a win over Iowa on Sunday, April 2.

LSU (34-2) scored a championship game record as they defeated Iowa (31-7) 102-85.

The LSU Tigers shot lights out in the first half against Iowa as they scored 59 points, the most in a championship game in NCAA Tournament history.

Angel Reese, Alexis Morris, and Kateri Poole all had two fouls and did not play much in the opening half of the game. Jasmine Carson stepped up when the Tigers needed it most as she scored 21 points in the first half while going perfect from the field, 7-for-7, and going 5-for-5 from deep.

As a team the Tigers shot 58% from the floor while going 9-for-12 from behind the arc to give them a 17 point lead at the half.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark scored 16 in the first half, while going 4-for-8 from deep, she also was in foul trouble has she picked up her third late in the second quarter.

LSU led as many has 21 in the third quarter, before Iowa went on a 12-0 run to cut the Tigers lead down to nine at 63-54.

Angel Reese picked up her 34th double-double of the season, setting the Division I record for most double-doubles in a season. Reese finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, she also added three assists and three steals for the Tigers.

LSU had five players in double figures and all eight players who touched the floor scored for the Tigers. Alexis Morris finished with 21 points and added 9 assists, LaDaziah Williams had 20 while Flau’Jae Johnson had 10.

For the game the Tigers shot from the field and were 9-for-14 from deep. LSU outrebounded Iowa and forced them into 13 turnovers.

