Fishing for Fun event educates at Riverside Park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are many traditions that Louisianians carry on, but none like fishing.

Fishing for Fun is a Partners in Parks event with the city of Lake Charles and Project Build a Future joining forces to teach local kids how to fish.

Mayor Nic Hunter tells us, along with teaching kids how to throw a line, he hopes to expose more people to Riverside Park.

Well, we’re sportsman’s paradise in southwest Louisiana. So we got to make sure that that culture continues and that the next generation understands the amenities we have here with our waterways,” Mayor Nic Hunter said. “That’s something a lot of communities don’t have, so we should embrace that. And again, just try to encourage kids and families to learn how to fish, learn how to cast and learn about the waterways here.”

Riverside Park is always open for recreational fishing.

