FIRST ALERT FORCAST: A warm start to the week before a rainy pattern starts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve had a mostly dry Sunday, though a few showers have developed this afternoon in western and northern portions of the viewing are. A few more are possible late this afternoon north of I-10, and then again overnight mainly for Vernon Parish. Should any storms develop from the activity, it’s not impossible they could produce gusty winds and some hail, though odds of that remain very low.

High temperatures Monday will reach the mid to upper 80's. (KPLC)

We have more warm weather ahead to start our work week. With our warm front that will continue moving north on Monday, highs Monday and Tuesday will likely remain in the upper 80′s. Rain does not look to be much of a factor during these tow days, but the wind will begin to crank up ahead of an approaching cold front. By Tuesday afternoon, winds will likely top 20 mph sustained with some gusts over 30 mph possible as well.

The next front arrives by Wednesday with rain, then stalls close to us by Thursday. (KPLC)

By Wednesday, that’s when that cold front begins to move closer and so rain returns to the forecast as well. A line of showers may move through during the afternoon and maybe a few storms as well. But by late Wednesday night, that front looks to stall somewhere close to Southwest Louisiana. This means we will still have plenty of moisture headed into our area, and so daily chances for showers and storms hang around Thursday and Friday. Of course, the exact location of where the front stalls will determine who gets the heaviest rain. There’s still plenty of time for that to bounce around, and we’ll get that nailed down over the next few days. The other big impact will be to our temperatures. By Thursday we’ll finally see cooler temps, with high’s perhaps only reaching the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees.

A general 2-4 inches of rain is possible this Wednesday through the weekend. (KPLC)

Even as we head into the weekend, rain chances are still in the forecast. A couple disturbances may still try and track close to SWLA, which may bring a few more showers and storms. When all is said and done, the area may end up with a general couple inches of rain, with some locally higher amounts possible. We may begin to dry out by the end of next weekend with the approach of another front.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.