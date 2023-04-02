Cyphacon returns for 11 year anniversary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Civic Center hosted Cyphacon for its 11 year anniversary.

This has been the biggest number in attendance in the 11 years it’s been open.

There are plenty of artists and merchants coming to sell their work, but for many people, it’s a dream come true seeing their favorite actors appearing.

Actor Dameon Clarke said meeting with fans at conventions like this is his favorite part of the job.

“It’s always nice to be able to come out and talk to people about things you work on,” Clarke said. “And sort of see how it impacts their lives, If it does it all, but you know, talking about the projects and the characters and stuff, it’s a lot of fun.

It’s definitely like landing on another planet here, but for many folks, this is reality; we spoke to some attendees about what Cyphacon means to them.

Hundreds of costumes definitely mean plenty of time and effort for this crowd, but it’s all worth it when coming together at Cyphacon. While some costumes are bought right from the store, a majority of them can take weeks, months, or even years in some cases to make.

“I’ve worked on mine for a long time, actually several years,” Clarke said. “Most people take a lot less time than that, but I buy piece by piece at a time.”

Cyphacon is a place where all kinds of people can come under one roof and express their favorite medium, so there were plenty of catchphrases going around.

