Competitors grab a drink and test their skills in cornhole tournament

By Devon Distefano
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana held their annual bags and brew cornhole tournament at Crying Eagle Brewery.

Teams participated in some friendly competition by putting their cornhole skills to the test.

The tournament was a time for fun but also for a good cause.

“It’s great, you meet different people and some are better than others, some have never played before but it’s just a great time for the community to get together,” player John Watkins said.

All proceeds from the tournament go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship programs.

