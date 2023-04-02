Buddy Russ Conrad’s arrangements announced

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Russ Conrad’s visitation will be held Monday and Tuesday, followed by a celebration of life ceremony on Tuesday.

Many knew Conrad as “Your Buddy Russ” from Lake Charles radio station Gator 99.5.

Conrad died Friday after his battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in the main sanctuary on Monday, April 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 4, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebration of life will follow Tuesday’s visitation at 6 p.m.

To view Conrad’s full obituary, CLICK HERE.

