50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Buddy Russ Conrad’s arrangements announced

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Russ Conrad’s visitation will be held Monday and Tuesday, followed by a celebration of life ceremony on Tuesday.

Many knew Conrad as “Your Buddy Russ” from Lake Charles radio station Gator 99.5.

Conrad died Friday after his battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in the main sanctuary on Monday, April 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 4, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebration of life will follow Tuesday’s visitation at 6 p.m.

To view Conrad’s full obituary, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Competitors grab a drink and test their skills in cornhole tournament
Competitors grab a drink and test their skills in cornhole tournament
Competitors grab a drink and test their skills in cornhole tournament
Competitors grab a drink and test their skills in cornhole tournament
Orange Grove Cemetery cleaned up by the community
Orange Grove Cemetery cleaned up by the community
Cyphacon returns for 11 year anniversary
Cyphacon returns for 11 year anniversary