‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home

A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.(Seminole County Animal Services)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Animal services in Florida say one of their longtime furry residents has found a new home.

According to Seminole County Animal Services, a 7-year-old dog named Sophie was adopted this week after nearly hitting the one-year mark of being at the shelter.

The animal shelter made a push earlier in the week to find Sophie a forever home saying Saturday would mark her being with the team for one year.

Staff shared a video online showing a few of Sophie’s interactions while at the shelter. Workers called her a sweet, soulful girl who has simply been overlooked by visitors in favor of other younger dogs.

“She loves going for walks and is a volunteer favorite here at the shelter. Don’t leave her in her kennel begging for attention any longer,” the shelter team shared online.

On Friday, animal services thanked everyone for getting the word out regarding Sophie. According to the team, her new dad saw her on social media and made the adoption official.

“We did it. Best wishes to Sophie, and thanks for adopting,” the team shared.

