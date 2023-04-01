SWLA Arrest Report - March 31, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 31, 2023.

Walter Lee Lewis, 39, Lake Charles: Two counts of armed robbery; two counts of additional penalty for using a firearm in an armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Francisco Candelario Herrera, 32, Hayes: Indecent behavior with juveniles; sexual batery; misdemeanor sexual battery.

Brittney Lynn Evans, 30, Sulphur: Two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug; operating while intoxicated; traffic-control signals; No proof of motor vehicle insurance; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; Expired inspection tag.

Roxie Ophelia Smith, 33, Iowa: Theft less than $1,000.

Eddie Lee, 60, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Wanda Gail Lacey, 58, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Raymel Joseph Cunningham, 33, Oxnard, Ca: Parole violation; instate detainer.

Harley Paul Roberts, 25, Morse: Instate detainer.

Wendy Renee Willis, 63, Iota: Tail lamps; possession of a Schedule III drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contraband.

