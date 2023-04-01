Sulphur baton twirling duo headed for world championship

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Two baton twirlers from Sulphur are taking their talents overseas.

They head to England this August to compete in the Nations Cup. Their goal – to bring home a world title.

Since the tender age of five and six, Kourtlynn Broussard and Brianna Marceaux have been twirling.

“And we’ve been competing for nine years and we’ve been doing pairs for seven years,” they said - the two even speak in sync.

Their last performance at the spotlight festival in Westlake earned them another first-place title. They told us the work is not easy - they practice for eight hours a day for nationals.

They are getting ready for their biggest competition yet - a world title, and they’ll be the only twirlers from Louisiana vying for the prize.

“It would be nice to win, but it’s about the opportunity,” Marceaux said.

“Twirling with people from other countries and all over the world,” Broussard said.

As they prepare to represent Louisiana in England, there are a few people they credit for their motivation, like the late Ms. Karen, who owned the studio they twirled at until 2021.

The pair has a few tips for those interested in becoming baton twirlers.

“First you want to start with a dance class, so you have dance experience, find someone who does twirling,” Broussard said. “You might get a lot of bruises too.”

“It’s scary sometimes, but don’t give up,” Marceaux said.

“Have good posture, be confident. It’s never too late and never too early,” Broussard said.

Kourtlynn and Brianna have been fundraising to help pay for their trip and are accepting donations.

To help sponsor, you can contact Velvet Broussard for sponsorship and fundraising through email at vmb1129@gmail.com or by phone at (337) 526-1595.

You can also make a donation through the Venmo app to @velvet-broussard or through PayPal to @VelvetMarie1129.

