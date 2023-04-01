Rare blue crawfish avoids the boiling pot at JT’s Seafood

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A rare blue crawfish at J.T.’s Seafood has become a fan favorite.

“It’s pretty rare one in about every ten thousand crawfish come out with a blue hue,” J.T.’s Seafood co-owner Ashley Soileau said.

Soileau said he’s seen a few blue crawfish in his day, but this time he decided to share his discovery with the world.

“Actually, if you boil a blue crawfish it turns pink, it turns red, and you can’t even tell the difference, and there’s no use in cooking that. So whenever you can salvage it and let our customers come and look at it,” Soileau said.

The blue crawfish lives in a tank right inside the restaurant, where he eats all the shrimp he could want and serves as a warm welcome to customers.

One customer said she’s never seen anything like it.

“It’s awesome. It’s a beautiful crawfish. I’ve always seen the red crawfish, never seen a blue one,” customer Gertrude Wright said.

Although these special critters can be tough to find, here in Southwest Louisiana where people love their crawfish, it might be a little more common than you think.

“It is extremely rare, but we find them quite a bit because we go through a lot of crawfish here at J.T.’s,” Soileau said.

While this blue crawfish is living in luxury, his fellow crustaceans will be meeting their fate.

