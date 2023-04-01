No. 1 LSU drops series finale to No. 10 Tennessee

50/50 Thursdays
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU could not complete the sweep of No. 10 Tennessee, falling in Game 3 of the series on Saturday, April 1.

The Tigers (24-4, 6-3 SEC) were beaten 14-7 by the Volunteers (21-8, 4-5 SEC).

Thatcher Hurd (2-1) started on the mound for LSU and took the loss. He gave up six runs on four hits and walked two with no strikeouts. He was replaced in the first inning. Riley Cooper allowed six runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

“You tip your hat to Tennessee today; we saw another really good pitcher on the mound and their offense is explosive,” said head coach Jay Johnson. “Our players know the things we need to do better that we did not do well today. We’ll work on those and move forward.”

Tennessee came out hot, scoring 10 runs in the first two innings of the game.

LSU stays home to host Nicholls State on Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m.

