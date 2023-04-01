Merryville man dies after SUV crashes into ditch, flips

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Merryville man has died from his injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish.

On March 27, Chase Alton Hickman, 39, was driving north on La. Hwy 111 when his 2016 Buick Enclave ran off the road just north of Eli Field Road, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The SUV crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert, going airborne and overturning, Senegal said. Hickman was brought to a Lake Charles-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Troop D was notified on March 31 that Hickman had died.

Senegal said Hickman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing.

