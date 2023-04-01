50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash

(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Westlake, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was killed after being ejected from his motorcycle in a single-vehicle crash on an I-210 on-ramp.

Norman Troy Malbrough, 51, was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson east on the I-210 on-ramp from I-10 before 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The motorcycle’s left foot peg hit the concrete guardrail several times, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Malbrough was ejected from the motorcycle, Trooper Senegal said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Malbrough was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, Senegal said.

LSP encourages motorcyclists to attend a motorcycle safety course.

Grandparents of J.J. Vallow prepare to leave for Idaho for murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell
