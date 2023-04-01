Grandparents of J.J. Vallow prepare to leave for Idaho for murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jury selection starts next week in the case of Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of murder for her role in the killing of two of her children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

J.J.’s grandparents, who live in Lake Charles, will soon depart for the trial in Boise, Idaho, even though they face uncertainty whether they can even attend the trial because they may be called to testify.

It has been a gut-wrenching three-plus years for Kay and Larry Woodcock, since they first discovered their seven-year-old grandson J.J. was missing. They later realized his half-sister Tylee Ryan was also missing.

Then, as many across the country became captivated with the story of the missing children, came the horrific discovery of their bodies buried in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s property. He is their mother’s new husband.

The Woodcocks admit the children’s tragic end might have never been discovered if they hadn’t searched for J.J.

“We were worried about him. We couldn’t let it go. And thank God we didn’t let it go,” said Kay.

And the Woodcocks say the defense attorney’s words aimed at keeping them out of the trial and appearing as witnesses, as the worst.

“The biggest insult to us was when the attorneys stood up in court and said we are not the grandparents,” said Larry.

“That I ‘deemed myself grandma.’ That is just so outlandish,” said Kay.

“Wrong, outlandish, outrageous. Kay is the biological grandmother.” said Larry.

The Woodcocks believe the defense wants them out of the courtroom to prevent jurors from feeling sympathy for them. But in or out of the courtroom, they plan to fight for justice.

“‘The dead cannot cry out for justice, it is the duty of the living to do so for them.’ Lois Bujold. That’s our job and that’s what we’re doing,” said Kay.

“J.J., Tylee cannot speak. We have to be in that court. We are the voices,” said Larry.

And he can’t help but think how little it would have taken for there to be no murders.

“If they wanted to be together, get a divorce. That’s the simplest thing in the world. You don’t have to start murdering people. What possesses two grown adults to say, ‘Oh, well lets go murder everybody,” said Larry.

Lori is also on trial for the murder of Tammy Daybell, Chad’s wife who died under mysterious circumstances. And the Woodcocks hope she will face a murder trial for the killing of Kay Woodcock’s brother Charles Vallow in Arizona. Lori’s brother shot him, claiming self-defense. Lori’s brother has also died.

The Woodcocks say what happens from this point they have placed in God’s hands.

No word yet on when the judge will decide if the Woodcocks can appear as witnesses and watch the trial. Jury selection may start as early as Monday.

Lori’s husband Chad Daybell will be tried separately. They still plan to seek the death penalty for him, if he is convicted.

