First Alert Forecast: Warm Sunday with some potential showers, temperatures staying hot moving into next week.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we continue through our weekend, Sunday is staying warm behind Saturday’s weak frontal passage with morning lows close to 60 degrees. Fog overnight will not be a concern with how much dry air the weak front brought to our region, but winds shifting to southerly will have dewpoints rising, so while the high for the day will be in the lower 80′s temperatures will feel more oppressive than Saturday. That said, outdoor plans should remain ok throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Sunday highs (KPLC)

The weak front that just passed over us is now stalled and will be lifting back northward through SWLA Sunday. Combined with an upper level disturbance, this could create some showers and possibly a scattered storm late Sunday afternoon into the evening. We’ll keep an eye out for any potential fog for Sunday night as any showers that do happen during the day could influence development in some areas.

Sunday showers (KPLC)

Rain chances taper off into Monday and Tuesday with high pressure moving into the area, but temperatures will remain on the warm side with daily highs in the mid 80′s. Winds will pick up Tuesday, gusting as high as 40 mph ahead of our next weather maker.

By Wednesday, a large cold front approaching our area will bring increased rain chances that might last all the way to next weekend. Like the front passing us now, this next front could stall over our area as well, this time bringing the potential for as much as 2-6″ of rain on some models.

Front arrival Wednesday (KPLC)

We’re far enough out that the timing and location of the front could change, so we will continue to monitor is approach and update you on and changes over the next few days.

