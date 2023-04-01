FFF: Saints over/under win total for the 2023 season is out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We breakdown the Saints over/under win total for the 2023 season, the Arsenal-Manchester City title race is must-see TV, and a stop at Beachcorner for a cheeseburger.

FOOTBALL

The Saints are the favorites to win the NFC South according to Caesars Sportsbook, and now they have the over/under win total to match. The Black and Gold win total for the 2023 season is 9.5 wins. Carolina and Atlanta are at 7.5 wins, and Tampa Bay at 6.5 victories.

Right now, the Saints possess the most stable quarterback situation with Derek Carr and his backup Jameis Winston. Tampa Bay will start Baker Mayfield in 2023 after Tom Brady announced his retirement AGAIN this offseason. The Falcons appear to be content with second-year QB Desmond Ridder running the show. Carolina owns the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and that will be their QB1in ‘23.

The Saints finished last season with a 7-10 record with Winston and Andy Dalton starting at quarterback.

FÚTBOL

At 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, I was already glued to my phone checking out the fight for the English Premier League title. Entering the day, Arsenal was ahead of defending champ, Manchester City, by five points.

In the morning match, Man City was hosting Liverpool. The Reds ran out to a 1-0 advantage, but City scored four unanswered goals to capture the three points and a victory.

Manchester City deliver an absolute beat down on Liverpool in the second half. City trail Arsenal by five points in the race for the English Premier League crown. Saturday off to a splendid start.



pic.twitter.com/euNOoZQJHF — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) April 1, 2023

The victory even more impressive considering their top scorer, Erling Haaland, missed the match for City with an injury.

At 9:00 a.m. Arsenal answered. The Gunners netted four goals to pummel Leeds United, 4-1. Arsenal advantage now back to eight points (Arsenal has played one more contest than Manchester City) in the race for the crown.

Mark this one on the calendar: Manchester City hosts Arsenal, Wednesday, April 26. Could be the title decider for this 1-2 battle.

FOOD

My love for a cheesebuger will send me far and wide around New Orleans, but there’s only a few spots producing a top-notch burger and serving them after hours.

One of those such places, Beachcorner Bar and Grill on Canal. Beachcorner serves those delicious burgers from 11 a.m.-till.

Now, Beachcorner serves their burger with cheese on top shredded, but not melted. I asked them to melt the American cheese into the patty, and it’s 10 oz. of perfection.

Another bonus, they got a wide array of TV’s, so the big game is always on. It’s a win-win for fans of sports and food like myself.

