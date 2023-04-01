Bill would designate portion of I-49 to honor beloved SWLA ag teacher

St. Landry Parish, LA (KPLC) - Do you ever wonder about the stories behind the names of roadways and bridges? A bill will designate a piece of I-49 in St. Landry parish to honor an Iowa woman.

“I think there was a magic about her, because she was just so full of energy, so full of life,” David Vincent said.

Hannah Vincent is remembered as passionate, headstrong and a pillar of the agriculture community.

The Iowa native had a knack for agriculture. She would later take that love to the classroom at Opelousas High School as a third-generation agriculture teacher.

“I am, so is my wife, so is Hannah,” Vincent said, “That was her thing.”

She was committed to her students, working even on her day off to prepare them for an FFA convention.

In 2018, Vincent was killed in a car crash on I-49 near Opelousas.

“Basically, gave to FFA and the ag community until her last breath,” Vincent said.

Vincent tells 7News he reached out to local representatives after he got the idea to memorialize a portion of the highway as a tribute to Hannah. Now another bill is under review that will help honor those who were a bright light in their community.

”I would like to have everybody know what Hannah did, what your child maybe could be or can do,” Vincent said. “It doesn’t have to be in ag. Just to focus on the things that you want to have done in your life, and how if you keep struggling, and don’t quit, you can succeed.”

The bill is sponsored by State Rep. Troy Romero (R - Jennings). It will rename a portion of I-49 to Hannah Lee Vincent Memorial Highway.

“Even though Hannah is gone, her memory will always be with us, and of course, we would like to keep it in Southwest Louisiana,” Vincent said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.