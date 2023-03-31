50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Thompson’s clutch three-run double propels No. 1 LSU over No. 10 Tennessee

LSU right-hander Paul Skenes (20).
LSU right-hander Paul Skenes (20).(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second week in a row Alex Box Stadium played host to two top 10 teams in the country as No. 1 LSU took down No. 10 Tennessee in front of a record crowd of 13,068.

The Tigers (23-3, 5-2 SEC) defeated the Volunteers (20-7, 3-4 SEC) 5-2 to take the first game of the series.

Paul Skenes (5-0) was dominant in his seventh start of the season as he struck out 12 batters, allowed five hits, and gave up just one run in seven innings.

Jordan Thompson came up clutch in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-out bases-clearing 3-run double to break a 2-2 tie to make it 5-2.

LSU will look to take the series against Tennessee with game two scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check